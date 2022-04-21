Teacher receives 800 lewd calls after ex-colleagues paste her phone number, email id on public toilets walls

In Bantwal, Karnataka, a case of making 800 calls to a female lecturer and saying obscene things on the phone has come to light. It is being told that a woman used to teach four years ago as a lecturer in a private college in Bantwal. Due to a dispute with the college administration, the woman had stopped teaching there. Now four years later, it is being alleged that the woman was sent obscene messages on a postcard by a staff member of the same college and sent to the victim's relatives and other lecturers. The accused had also pasted the phone number and email ID of the woman lecturer in public toilets in the area. After the complaint, the police investigated the matter and arrested three accused.

According to the information, about four years ago, the female lecturer used to work as a lecturer in Bantwal College. Due to differences with the college on some issue, the woman had left teaching there. Now after four years, the woman started receiving calls from December last year in which the callers were saying obscene things about the woman. The woman had started getting calls from her relatives and other lecturers to whom the accused had spread obscene words about the woman by first writing postcards and then inland letters. The accused did not stop there, they had also made the woman's phone number and email id common in public toilets. This caused a lot of trouble to the woman, due to which she went under stress.

The woman told that she had received 800 calls in the last 10 days and they were making obscene demands from her. Police have arrested three people in the case and more arrests are expected in the coming days. The accused have been identified as 44-year-old correspondent Prakash Shenoy of the private college, Pradeep Pujari, economics lecturer, and 32-year-old Tharnath BS Shetty. It is being told that the accused had pasted the woman's number and email id in the form of posters at Sulia, Sampaje, Subramanya, Madikeri, Mysore, Chikkamagaluru, Mudigere, Balehonnur, NR Pura, Shivamogga and other places. In the case, the police has come to know from the CCTV footage of some obscene posters and public toilets from the accused that the accused have done this work. Although it is not yet clear why the accused have done this work, but the police is still investigating the matter.



