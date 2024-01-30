Teacher shoots two colleagues fatally, turns gun on himself in Jharkhand’s Godda

Godda, Jan 30 A teacher of a government high school in Jharkhand’s Godda district on Tuesday gunned down two colleagues, including a woman, in the library before shooting himself.

The teacher, who suffered grievous injuries, has been admitted to a hospital in the area.

It is said that the incident was the result of a ‘love triangle’ and took place in a school located in Chatra village in the Poreyahat police station area.

Sources said that after reaching the library, the teacher named Ravi Ranjan first closed the door and shot his colleagues, teachers Sujata Devi and Aadesh Singh present there. After this he shot himself in the forehead.

Hearing the sound of the gunshots, the other teachers in the school informed the police.

When the police reached the spot and broke open the library door, Sujata Devi and Adarsh Singh were found to be dead, while an injured Ravi Ranjan was lying on the ground.

According to the villagers, Ravi Ranjan is a divorcee and he liked Sujata Devi. Sujata was already married and her husband is in the army.

The second teacher killed in the shooting, Adarsh Singh, was a resident of Chandauli in Uttar Pradesh.

