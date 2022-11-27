Teacher uses drilling machine on hand of student who fails to recite maths table at Kanpur school

In a shocking incident, a teacher at a Kanpur school punished a student allegedly by using a drilling machine on his hand as he couldn't recite a mathematical table.

The incident took place in Upper Primary School Model (Government) school in Kanpur's Prem Nagar area. The student sustained a minor injury and was given primary treatment.

The victim Shiv Kumar, a resident of Sisamau, is a student of class 5 at Vivaan Upper Primary School, Prem Nagar.

He said that the accused named Anuj had asked him to recite the table, but when he failed, he started using the drilling machine on Shiv Kumar's hand. Another student standing nearby removed the plug of the drilling machine. This injured his left hand. The student was sent home from school after getting minor treatment for his hand injury.

Alka Tripathi was the teacher in charge that day. She said that the student did not inform anyone about the matter.

Block Education Officer, BSA and other officers have reached the school to investigate.

The Basic Education officer of Kanpur Sujit Kumar Singh toldthat the concerned officials have sought reports over the incident.

"The incident took place in Prem Nagar, Kanpur. We have sought reports from concerned education officers in the area. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty," Sujit Kumar Singh said.

"A committee has been formed to investigate this entire incident. Block Education Officer Prem Nagar and Shastri Nagar will investigate and give their report. Whoever is found guilty, punitive action will be taken against him," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor