Teachers' recruitment scam: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee accuses investigating agencies of "harassing" him despite SC's stay

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 17 : Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee on Monday alleged that the investigating agencies were "harassing" and "targeting" him despite the stay by Supreme Court.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court agreed to list Abhishek Banerjee's plea on April 24 and granted interim relief by staying Calcutta High Court's order which directed investigating agencies to question the TMC MP, till the next date of hearing in the alleged irregularities in the teachers' recruitment scam in West Bengal.

Banerjee in his tweet alleged that despite SC's stay he was hand-delivered a 'summon'.

"In its desperation to 'harass' and 'target' me, BJP EXPOSES CBI and ED to CONTEMPT OF COURT! SC stayed the Calcutta HC's order in the morn that granted permission to the Central Agencies to summon me. Yet, the 'SUMMON' was HAND-DELIVERED today at 1:45 pm Grave State of affairs!," Tweeted Abhishek Banerjee.

The matter pertains to alleged irregularities in government-run schools being probed by the CBI.

Earlier in the day, the lawyer submitted that the directions passed by the single judge are wholly extraneous to the petition.

The court listed the matter for April 24 and said that till the next date of listing, there shall be a stay of all actions against the petitioner in pursuance of directions of the single judge.

Calcutta High Court last week said that Abhishek Banerjee and Kuntal Ghosh, accused in the matter related to irregularities in the recruitment of staff in schools in West Bengal, can be questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

