Teachers, students in Kota barred from using mobile phones during school hours

Jaipur, May 7 The teachers, students and other staff in all government and private schools in Rajasthan's Kota have been barred from using mobile phones during the school hours, an official said on Tuesday.

A notification issued in this regard by Tej Kanwar, Joint Director, School Education Department, Kota division, mentioned that teachers will have to submit their mobile phones to the principal after reaching school.

The notification has been sent to all education department officials in Kota division.

Notably, the order came after a recent video of the state Education Minister Madan Dilawar went viral. In the video, he can be heard saying that there will be a ban on teachers using smartphones in government schools.

According to the Joint Director, these orders were issued around one and a half months ago.

Following the instructions of the state Education Minister, a reminder letter has been issued for its strict implementation.

It has also been mentioned in the notification that during the inspection of schools, it has been found that teachers and employees use mobile phones during the school hours.

The principals have also been directed to keep the mobile phones of the employees in safe custody.

The order mentioned that if anyone is seen using mobile phone in the school, action will be taken against the Chief Block Education Officer, Principal and other officials.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor