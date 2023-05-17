Teenager commits suicide in Delhi

New Delhi, May 17 A 19-year-old teenager has allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her residence in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area, an official said on Wednesday.

Police said that they have registered a case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code at New Ashok Nagar police station after the teenager's brother alleged that one Amit Tyagi had sent him a few incriminating messages, and a photo of his sister.

According to the police, on Tuesday, around 3.30 p.m., the police received a call that a girl had committed suicide by hanging herself in D block, following which a police team was dispatched to the spot.

"The girl was found hanging from the ceiling fan with her 'dupatta' in the rented room. The room was locked from inside but no suicide note was found. The crime team with forensic experts were called at the spot and the body was shifted to LBS Mortuary for autopsy," said a senior police officer.

During the initial probe, it was revealed that she studied up to Class 12 and she was working in a firm located in Sector-2, Noida.

"She was living here for two months with her roommate. Her brother claimed that he had received a few incriminating messages and photos from Amit Tyagi in which he could be seen with the deceased. The 19-year-old, after this, was disturbed and committed suicide," the police officer added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor