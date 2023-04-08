Teenager found dead under mysterious circumstances at banquet hall in Delhi

New Delhi, April 8 A 19-year-old youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a banquet hall in Delhi's Alipur area, an official said on Saturday, adding that the police have taken one suspect into custody.

The deceased has been identified as Bunty, a native of Bulandshahar in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the official, a PCR call was received by the police informing that a youth, who had slept at the Suryadev Rajwara Farms on Friday night, was not giving any response following which a police team was dispatched to the spot.

"At the banquet hall on GT Karnal Road, Bunty's body was found on a sofa in a temporary tent. No visible injury mark was found on the body," a senior police officer said.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased worked with the banquet hall as a temporary electrician. His phone was found missing," the officer said.

The deceased had come to the banquet hall at about 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor