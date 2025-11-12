Tej Pratap Yadav confident of victory from Mahua; dismisses exit polls

Patna, Nov 12 Ahead of the November 14 counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly elections, political claims of victory have intensified. Tej Pratap Yadav, National President of the Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD), has expressed full confidence in winning the Mahua Assembly seat.

“I am winning the Mahua seat. We don’t prepare for celebrations; we prepare for work,” Tej Pratap said while interacting with reporters in Patna on Wednesday.

Responding to a question over exit poll projections, he added, “I don’t believe in exit polls. Let’s see what happens on November 14, but I am winning, Mahua.”

Tej Pratap Yadav, who previously represented Mahua in 2015, is contesting this time on a Janshakti Janata Dal ticket, facing Mukesh Kumar Raushan of the RJD.

Other key candidates include Sanjay Kumar Singh from LJP (Ram Vilas), Indrajit Pradhan from Jan Suraaj Party, and Rimjhim Devi from the Bahujan Samaj Party.

Voting for the Mahua Assembly seat took place on November 6 during the first phase, covering 121 constituencies across 18 districts.

The second phase, for 122 constituencies in 20 districts, concluded on November 11. Results for all 243 Assembly seats will be declared on November 14.

In the 2020 Assembly elections, RJD’s Mukesh Kumar Raushan had won Mahua, while in 2015, Tej Pratap Yadav secured victory from the same seat. In 2020, he shifted to Hasanpur (Samastipur) and won as an RJD candidate.

Recently, Tej Pratap Yadav was seen meeting BJP MP Ravi Kishan twice at Patna Airport during the campaign period, sparking speculation of a possible post-election realignment.

However, neither Yadav nor the BJP has made any official statement regarding the matter.

As Bihar awaits the results of its Assembly elections on November 14, celebrations have already begun within the NDA camp, buoyed by exit polls projecting a major victory for the ruling alliance.

In Patna, preparations for laddus and a massive feast are underway. BJP state executive committee member Krishna Singh Kallu has placed an order for 500 kilograms of laddus.

Anant Singh's family members are also preparing for a grand party in Patna.

