Tejashwi Yadav and Nitish Kumar Engage in War of Words Over Job Creation in Bihar

Friends turn foes Tejashwi Yadav and Nitish Kumar are often seen targeting on each other. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday took a dig at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav for taking credit for creating jobs in the state during his stint as the deputy chief minister, saying Tejashwi and his family had no role to play in creating employment opportunities. All the work done in Bihar was completed under my leadership.... Now see how many buildings are present in Patna," Kumar said to reporters on Monday while visiting the party office, his first visit after the Election Commission declared the seven-phase elections.

On January 2024 Nitish Kumar left opposition grand alliance and joined NDA for the second time in this current term. While targeting former chief minister Tejashwi Yadav Nitish Kumar said these people are busy spreading their propaganda, “I am not involved in publicity, we remain busy in our work. Everyone who has worked in Bihar knows this…. What did these people do? The work and programmes were formulated earlier,” he said.

"They play no role in job creation in Bihar. Prior to 2005, his parents' administration lasted 15 years. Was any progress made during that time? No progress was made previously. People were afraid to leave their homes at night due to security concerns and there were no proper roads. I am consistently working and do not believe in boasting about it," Kumar stated. The chief minister's pointed remark was a response to Tejashwi Yadav's on Saturday asserted that the state had generated a record five lakh jobs during his 17-month stint as deputy chief minister.

"In my 17 months as deputy CM, we created five lakh jobs, setting a record. Has PM Modi created as many jobs in the last 10 years? Our CM Nitish Kumar used to ridicule me during the 2020 assembly election campaign, claiming that RJD's pledge to create 10 lakh jobs if elected was unattainable. I convinced the CM to issue five lakh appointment letters to teachers and other staff during our tenure," Tejashwi Yadav remarked on Saturday.

Reacting to Nitish Kumar’s statement, Tejashwi Yadav said: “The NDA government has been in power for 17 years in Bihar, why didn’t they set up factories, why didn’t they remove poverty and migration, why didn’t they reduce inflation...’.