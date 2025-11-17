Tejashwi Yadav Elected as Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav was elected Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly on Monday. The RJD secured 25 seats in the recent state elections, meeting the 10 percent requirement needed to claim the post in the 243-member House. Tejashwi Yadav retained his family stronghold of Raghopur after defeating BJP candidate Satish Kumar by 14,532 votes. He trailed for most of the counting before staging a comeback in the final hours.

RJD MLA from Raghopur, Tejashwi Yadav has been elected as the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly pic.twitter.com/PpEaqxISVQ — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2025

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar submitted his resignation to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan ahead of the new Assembly formation. He is expected to take oath for the 10th time as Chief Minister.

The National Democratic Alliance, led by Nitish Kumar, won a decisive victory in the Bihar polls. NDA secured 202 of the 243 assembly seats. The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats, followed by JD(U) with 85 seats. LJP (RV) won 19 seats, HAM (S) five seats, and RLM four seats. Among the Mahagathbandhan allies, RJD won 25 seats, INC six, CPI(ML)(L) two, CPI(M) one, IIP one, and AIMIM five seats.