Tejashwi Yadav has no right to criticise CM’s Yatra: Samrat Choudhary

Patna, Dec 4 After Tejashwi Yadav criticised the ₹225 crore budget allocated for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Mahila Samvad Yatra, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary dismissed his remarks by invoking the Lalu-Rabri era, which he described as riddled with corruption and mismanagement.

Referring to the fodder scam, Choudhary said: "Since Tejashwi's father is a convict, he does not have the right to raise the question of alleged looting of government funds. It is better if the party which has been associated with corruption does not give advice to others."

He went further to highlight Lalu Prasad Yadav's record, stating: “Tejashwi Yadav should know that his father Lalu Yadav is a registered offender. The court has called him corrupt. He has been in jail for corruption. That is why the statement given by Tejashwi Yadav regarding the visit of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is not justified at all. He has no right to speak on corruption."

Choudhary also criticised Rahul Gandhi's proposed visit to Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh, accusing him of attempting to incite unrest.

Highlighting the UP government's ban on political visits to the region until December 10, he said: "He is trying to spread communal frenzy. When the UP government has banned any person associated with any political party from going there till December 10, then he should not insist on going to Sambhal. He has no work there."

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey also took a jab at Tejashwi Yadav. "The public has made him unemployed, so he will do something. He is roaming around and making statements,” Pandey said.

The Mahila Samvad Yatra, scheduled to begin on December 15, aims to engage with women across Bihar's districts and is seen as a major outreach initiative by the Nitish Kumar government.

