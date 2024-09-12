Tejashwi Yadav hits out at Nitish govt over 'failure' to curb crime

Patna, Sep 12 Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday slammed the Nitish Kumar government over the "failure" to contain the "rising" crime incidents in Bihar.

Tejashwi, the leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, accused the government of not doing enough to tackle the crime incidents.

He alleged that the current administration not only failed to curb crime but was also allowing corrupt practices within the police force.

"Nitish Kumar's police were not working to prevent crime. The police were busy extorting money from the people in the name of liquor ban," Tejashwi, the former deputy chief minister, claimed.

"In places from where murder cases were being reported, neither action was being taken against police officers, nor they were transferred. They were being posted in crime-prone areas for extended periods in exchange for monetary benefits," he claimed.

The RJD, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, posted on X: "Are you enjoying this Jungle Raj in Bihar? Come to Bihar again at the time of elections and say that I am the son of Bihar."

"The state has witnessed a rise in crime cases, courtesy PM Modi, Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Nitish Kumar, Upendra Kushwaha, Vijay Sinha and Pashupati Paras," the RJD posted.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi is holding 'Abhar Yatra' to strengthen his political base and garner support for the Bihar Assembly elections next year.

He started his yatra from Samastipur and reached Darbhanga. Tejashwi's yatra has entered the third day on Thursday.

Tejashwi was focussing on key constituencies to build a rapport with local party workers and gather feedback from grassroots activists.

Every day, Tejashwi shares crime incidents in the state to target the Nitish government.

After a BJP leader was gunned down in Patna on Monday, Tejashwi strongly criticised the Nitish government over "poor" law and order in the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor