Tejashwi Yadav no longer taken seriously: JD(U) as NDA responds to RJD leader’s remarks

New Delhi, Jan 12 The ruling NDA in Bihar on Monday hit back strongly at RJD leader and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav over his remarks targeting the coalition, with JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar accusing him of contradicting himself and questioning his credibility even within his own alliance.

Minister Ashok Choudhary, meanwhile, said the NDA, having received a massive mandate, would respond in its own way to the political situation.

Reacting to Tejashwi Yadav’s statement, JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said, “He contradicted himself with his own statement. The label of a ‘criminal-political syndicate’ was applied to him by the court. The allegations made by Rohini Acharya regarding this matter remain uncontested. If it is the victory of the system, then your victory is also part of that same victory. Tejashwi Yadav’s statements are no longer taken seriously by the constituents of his own alliance.”

Neeraj Kumar’s remarks came after Tejashwi Yadav accused the NDA of turning democracy into “dhan tantra” and “machine tantra”, claiming that it was not his party but the people of Bihar who lost the Assembly elections held last year.

The ruling NDA had decisively defeated the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan in the November 2025 Assembly polls to retain power in the state.

Adding to the NDA’s response, Minister Ashok Choudhary said, “The NDA has received such a huge mandate. Surely they will respond to it in some way. They have their own way of thinking and their own approach.” His statement underlined the coalition’s confidence following its electoral victory and its intention to chart its own course of governance.

Earlier on Sunday, Tejashwi Yadav, who arrived in Patna after a tour of Europe, alleged that a “conspiracy was hatched” and that the election was “won through deceit”. He also announced that he would refrain from commenting on the NDA government’s functioning for the next 100 days to observe whether it fulfils its poll promises.

“Since we practice positive politics, I will not say anything about the decisions and policies of the current government for 100 days. I will see when our mothers and sisters get Rs 2 lakh. When will one crore youth get jobs? There was talk of setting up four to five factories in each district. Let’s see what happens,” Yadav said.

