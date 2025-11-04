Tejasvi Surya slams Bengaluru Metro for ‘exorbitant’ fare hike

Bengaluru, Nov 4 BJP leader and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya on Tuesday raised serious concerns regarding the “exorbitant” fare hike implemented by the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

He pointed out that ticket prices of Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Nagpur Metro are approximately half for covering certain distances.

During a review meeting held on Tuesday, Surya pointed out a major calculation error made by BMRCL in determining the base year for maintenance and administrative costs, which forms the foundation of the Fare Fixation Committee’s report, stated the official statement.

He pointed out that instead of considering the Maintenance and Administration cost of 2017-18, the BMRCL, while requesting the hike before the FFC, calculated the M&A Cost pertaining to 2016-17.

This incorrect computation has led to an unjustified increase in fares, resulting in commuters paying an estimated Rs 150 crore in excess since the fare revision.

Surya also pointed out that even though the average fare increase remained 51.5 per cent, the most common journeys undertaken by commuters (falling in the 8-15 km slab) have seen an unjustified hike close to 70 per cent.

The same journeys in the Metros of Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and Nagpur cost approximately half the ticket price of Namma Metro, he pointed out.

The MP has urged BMRCL to immediately rectify the anomalies in the fare fixation and ensure that commuters are not burdened by flawed calculations.

He also sought a detailed clarification from BMRCL on how the error occurred and whether any corrective measures have been initiated.

BMRCL officials assured the MP that a formal response on the issue will be shared shortly.

Surya reiterated that public transport must remain affordable, transparent, and accountable and that such lapses erode public confidence in vital urban mobility systems like Namma Metro.

