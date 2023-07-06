Telangana: 4 injured as private bus rams into car in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 6 : At least four people got injured after a private bus rammed into a car at the Erragadda area in the west zone of Hyderabad, the officials said on Wednesday.

According to SR Nagar Police, the incident took place when the bus was trying to make a U-turn on the road and accidentally rammed the car that had stopped at the traffic signal.

The official also stated that four persons were hurt in the accident and that they were being treated at a hospital.

"The bus which was trying to make a u-turn hit the car which was stationary at the signal. In this incident four people have received injuries and are undergoing treatment at the hospital," said SR Nagar Police.

The Police Department also stated that further inquiry into the case will begin only once they get a complaint about the event.

"We haven't received any complaints about the accident. Once we receive the complaint, further investigation will be taken up," said the Police.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier on July 2, in an unrelated incident, one person was killed and five others were injured after a newly laid slab collapsed in a private company in Tukkuguda municipality in Rangareddy district.

The deceased labour has been identified as Ramanjaiah. Police said that the slab fell down due to poor quality.

"In Fab city, Tukkuguda, an accident occurred at a company, which was started in 2020. The company wanted an admin block and thus gave a contract to a private company for construction. Around 20 people were working there. They had constructed a slab three days back. However, due to the poor quality of the slab, it fell down," the police official said.

According to police, there are five injured labourers who belong to Chhattisgarh."The injured have been shifted to NIMS hospital in Shamshabad," a police official said.Further investigation is underway into the matter.

