Telangana: Alert RPF constable saves woman's life in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 31 : A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable rescued a lady passenger in a life-threatening situation at Begumpet Railway station, a statement said on Wednesday.

According to a statement, on Tuesday, amidst the usual hustle and bustle of the station, a train arrived at Begumpet Railway Station and while the train was moving, RPF Constable, Begumpet Sanitha noticed a lady passenger attempting to board the moving train. As the train picked up speed, the passenger was at risk of falling into the gap.

A seemingly ordinary day at Begumpet Railway station turned into an extraordinary display of courage and swift action when a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable, Kum Sanita, rescued a lady passenger in a life-threatening situation as part of "Mission Jeevan Raksha".

Displaying exceptional presence of mind, Kum Sanitha skillfully assessed the situation and swiftly acted and rushed to save the passenger's life and caught hold of her and pulled her out, saving her life. The lady passenger has been identified as Saraswathi. She was successfully rescued, and a potential tragedy was averted.

Being "citizens in uniform" our personnel go beyond the call of duty risking their own lives to save other lives. There are incidents where passengers try to board/de-board a moving train slip and fall with the risk of coming under the wheels of the train. Under mission "Jeevan Raksha" RPF personnel, risking their own lives, saved 02 passengers in the year 2023, the statement said.

K Sanitha from Tirumalgiri village of Nalgonda District, Telangana State got appointed to Railway Protection Force in the year 2020 and posted at Begumpet Railway Station. During her duty, earlier on many occasions the women constable had raised to occasions doing such good works and assisted passengers in retrieving missing/leftover luggage. The heroic act of the woman constable in this life-saving act serves as a testament to the dedication and unwavering commitment of RPF personnel in safeguarding the lives of railway passengers, which exemplifies the spirit of Mission Jeevan Raksha. Her selfless actions have not only earned recognition within the department but also the gratitude of the lady passenger whose life she saved, the statement added.

RPF, Secunderabad Division remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of railway passengers and creating awareness about the potential risks associated with boarding or alighting from running trains, with the ultimate goal of preventing accidents and protecting lives.

Passengers are encouraged to report any instances of unsafe practices observed at railway stations or on trains to the nearest RPF personnel or through Railway Helpline no 139. By working together, we can create a safer Railway environment for everyone, the statement said.

