Telangana: BJP condemns KTR's statement on cutting power, water supply to cantonment

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Spokesperson NV Subhash on Saturday condemned the statement by Telangana IT Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader KT Rama Rao (KTR) on the issue of power and water supply to the cantonment.

Subhash said, "It is a really shocking comment from Telangana municipal minister KTR who is well educated. He doesn't even have respect for our Indian army. This really shows the Telangana government's stand on how they treat our Army."

He added, "Today they are threatening our military authorities with statements to disconnect electricity and water supply. Are they trying to remove the military base from Hyderabad? What are they trying to say?"

Subhash also alleged, "If anyone doesn't listen to the TRS government, they start threatening them, which will not work all the time and very soon the public will teach them a lesson."

BJP spokesperson said that threatening the military authorities is unacceptable and we condemn it. "TRS government should be ashamed of the way they show their respect towards our military authorities," he added.

If there is an issue they should speak with each other and get a solution in a gentle way, said the BJP Spokesperson.

He added, "If these people come back to power in the state, it will be very dangerous for everyone as they threaten the government authorities."

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao in a statement allegedly said that they will cut the power and water supply of the military cantonment as it is not fair of them to close the roads whenever they want and do whatever they want.

( With inputs from ANI )

