Telangana CM offers 'puja' at Kharitabad Bada Ganesh

Hyderabad, Sep 5 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy performed puja at ‘Bada Ganesh’ at Khairatabad here on Friday, a day ahead of Nimajjanam.

The Chief Minister participated in the puja along with Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, MLA D. Nagender and others.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister stated that the Kharitabad Ganapati celebrations have completed 71 years.

He congratulated the Utsav Committee for the special recognition of the Khairatabad Ganesh celebration in the country.

The Chief Minister said his government was providing free electricity to the Ganesh pandal. He claimed that this facility was never provided in any state or city in the country.

He said by supplying free electricity to Ganesh pandals, the government has given an opportunity to the devotees to organise the celebrations with devotion.

Revanth Reddy also stated that the government organised the festivities in a smooth manner by ensuring coordination among various departments.

He noted that by respecting all religions, Hyderabad stands as a symbol of religious harmony.

The government has also made elaborate arrangements for Ganesh Nimajjanam at Tank Bund and other places. He appealed to complete the immersion programme with devotion and attention.

Ganesh Chaturthi began on August 27 with religious fervour and gaiety. The 11-day festivities will conclude on Saturday (September 6) with Nimajjanam.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma performed the first puja of the famous Ganesh idol at Khairatabad on August 27.

The idol, designed differently every year, draws devotees from across the city and neighbouring districts. This year’s idol, titled 'Vishwashanti Mahashakti Ganapati', drew massive crowds.

This year, the organisers have installed a 69-ft-tall and 28-ft-wide idol made of clay, steel and rice husk.

Thursday was the last day for people to have darshan of the idol, the tallest in the Telugu states.

Authorities, in coordination with the Utsav Committee, on Friday began the arrangements for the immersion of the massive idol in Hussain Sagar Lake in the heart of the city.

Transportation of the idol and its immersion in the lake is a huge challenge for the authorities.

