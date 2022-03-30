Telangana Congress leaders meet Rahul Gandhi, party provides accident insurance cover to 40 lakh new members

Published: March 30, 2022

Telangana Congress Chief Revanth Reddy said under the Congress membership drive from December 9 to March, the party has inducted 40 lakh, active members, into the party, the highest in India.

A delegation of Telangana Congress met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi here on Wednesday.

Reddy in a conversation withsaid, "We from Telangana Congress, along with senior-most leaders, met Rahul Gandhi. Under the Congress membership drive from December 9 to March, we inducted 40 lakh active members into the party-- the highest in India."

During the meeting, an agreement was made of Rs 2 lakh accidental cover with an insurance company for those 40 lakh who became members. It starts from April 1.

He further said that the Telangana Congress will begin agitation for farmers after April 1 and will raise the issue of women and students also.

