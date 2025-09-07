Telangana Congress to mobilise 2 lakh people for BC Declaration success rally

Hyderabad, Sep 7 The ruling Congress party in Telangana is planning to mobilise two lakh people for the BC Declaration success rally in Kamareddy on September 15.

The party held a preparatory meeting in the town on Sunday, which was attended by five state ministers.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud, who presided over the meeting, said the upcoming rally would serve as a platform to corner the opposition parties.

It was in Kamareddy that the Congress party had released the BC declaration during the 2023 Assembly elections, promising several sops for Backward Classes (BCs), including 42 per cent reservation.

The Congress government claims that it has implemented the declaration by passing Bills in the Assembly to enhance BC reservation in education, employment and local bodies to 42 per cent.

Mahesh Kumar Goud asserted that the Congress party is committed to providing legal sanctity to BC reservations. Accusing the BJP of stalling the BC reservation Bills, he said the Kamareddy rally would force the Centre to respond. “This rally will be an eye-opener for Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah,” he remarked.

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP, Mahesh Kumar Goud questioned the silence of Union Minister of State Bandi Sanjay and Nizamabad MP D. Arvind on BC reservation. “BJP leaders have turned into beggars, asking for votes in the name of God. Every morning, Bandi Sanjay goes around temples seeking votes,” he criticised.

Targeting Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), he said K. Kavitha brought disrepute to Nizamabad as the ‘Liquor Queen.’ “The KCR family is a gang of looters. It is ironic that Kavitha herself admitted they looted the state. Had she said this five years ago, we would have felicitated her. In the next elections, BRS will vanish. The infighting within the KCR family is nothing but a tussle over the share of looted wealth,” he said.

He emphasised that the Congress party stands for equality. “It is because of the hard work of party workers that Congress came to power. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has given life to Rahul Gandhi’s vision that ‘everyone should get their fair share.’ The caste census shows that BCs constitute 56.33 per cent of the population, and Congress is firmly committed to providing 42 per cent reservations to them,” he assured.

The meeting was attended by Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Seethakka, Konda Surekha, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and Vakati Srihari, Government Advisor Mohammed Ali Shabbir, MP Suresh Shetkar, several MLAs, DCC presidents, and other leaders.

