Telangana cop booked for assaulting Muslim woman for 'not giving seat'

Hyderabad, May 10 A sub-inspector of police in Telangana's Jagtial town was booked on Wednesday after he allegedly attacked a Muslim woman travelling in a TSRTC bus.

The police official also used foul language against her and her faith. Anil Kumar, SI at Jagtial rural police station, accompanied by some constables, stopped the bus, and physically assaulted the burka-clad girl.

The SI was enraged as the girl had refused to vacate the seat for his wife, who was travelling in the same bus. After the SI's wife called him, he, along with police constables, stopped the bus.

The girl alleged that when she was video recording the incident on her mobile phone, the SI used foul languages and snatched her phone.

Following strong protest by the Muslim community in Jagtial demanding action against the sub-inspector, police booked a case against Anil Kumar and his wife.

On complaint by the 22-year-old Shaik Fatima, the police booked the SI, his wife and constable under Indian Penal Code's Sections 290 (public nuisance), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint).

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi spoke to Jagtial Superintendent of Police Aggadi Bhaskar regarding the incident. The SP assured that action will be taken against the SI.

