Telangana: CRPF head constable fires and kills sub-inspector, shoots self

In a shocking incident, a head constable of the Central Reserve Police Force fired at a sub-inspector of his own Force with his service gun and later turned the weapon on himself, said the Superintendent of Police, Mulugu district.

He was later shifted to the city hospital.

The head constable was identified as Stephen and the SI was identified as Umesh Chandra.

According to the SP of the Mulugu district, the incident took place at Venkatapuram Police station at around 830 am in the morning on Sunday where Chandra died on the spot and Stephen was shifted to Warangal hospital after he shot himself and sustained severe injury.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

