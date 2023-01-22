Telangana: Electric vehicle catches fire in Hyderabad's parking lot; 3 cars gutted to fire, other 3 partially burned

As many as three cars were burnt down to ashes after a major fire broke out in the Numaish parking lot on Saturday.

According to an official of Abids, a major commercial centre in Hyderabad, the incident occurred here after an electric car caught fire and was later spread to five others.

"Three cars burned down to ashes and three others were partially burned after an electric car in the Numaish parking lot caught fire. Fire tenders are present at the spot," said Inspector B Prasada Rao, Abids Police Station.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

