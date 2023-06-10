Telangana: 'Fish Prasadam' distribution held in Hyderabad for asthma treatment

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 10 : The distribution of popular 'Fish Prasadam' by the city-based Bathini family, thought to cure asthma, was held on Friday at the Nampally Exhibition Grounds in Hyderabad.

'Fish Prasadam' organiser Archana toldthat the event was held after a three-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic and that the patients visit the event to receive the 'Prasadam' for its purported medicinal properties to treat respiratory diseases.

She also stated that she is the daughter of the main organiser, Bathini Harinath Goud and they had been administering this service for 77 years, taking a three-year pause owing to the pandemic.

"The service is there from June 9-10 for 24 hours. The government has made elaborate arrangements so that no inconvenience is caused to people. They have put the barricades to control the big crowd," she further added.

Archana also stated that the 'Fish Prasadam' organisers were expecting five lakh people and that the medicine had been prepared accordingly.

"We are expecting around 5 lakh people and medicine is made accordingly. There is nearly more than 1 lakh public today," she said.

Kalpana, a patient from Siliguri, West Bengal, stated that she had asthma difficulties and that this was her first time receiving fish prasad.

Neeraj another patient from Bhopal said that he came to know about the Fish Prasadam through his friend and that it was a wonderful experience to be able to attend the event.

"I got to know about this from another friend. I came yesterday. It's a great experience," he said.

The 'Fish Prasadam' consist of murrel fish and herbal paste. The medicinal properties of the 'fish prasadam' have often been questioned by scientists, rationalists and others.

However, people arrive in the city every year to receive the 'Prasadam'.

