Telangana: Five Residents of Rajanna Sircilla District Return Home After 18 Years of Imprisonment in Dubai – Watch Video

Five residents of Sircilla district, Telangana, returned home from Dubai on Wednesday, February 21, following 18 years of imprisonment, facilitated by the intervention of BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao. According to the news agency ANI, K.T. Rama Rao has been tirelessly pursuing their case with UAE authorities for a decade, ensuring their release in accordance with the law.

Reportedly, two brothers from Telangana, Shivaratri Mallesham and Shivaratri Ravi, along with Nampally Venkat and Dundigal Lakshman from Rajanna Sircilla district, and Shivaratri Hanamantha from Jagityala district, were found guilty in a murder case. Shivaratri Mallesham and Ravi were released on Tuesday.

In 2006, six Telangana NRIs were convicted in the murder of a Nepalese national in Dubai. Syed Karim of Jagityala district served a 10-year jail term and was subsequently released and repatriated to India. Dundla Laxman was released five months ago and returned home.