Telangana Governor appreciates efforts of MCEME college for students' growth

Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan appreciated the effort taken by the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) for the potential growth of engineering students on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor complimented MCEME for taking an excellent initiative that will channelize the efforts and thought processes of the engineering students towards a field that has immense potential for the future.

Lieutenant General TSA Narayanan, AVSM, Commandant MCEME conveyed his gratitude to Soundararajan for having consented to be the Chief Guest for the occasion and expressed happiness at the tremendous response to the event.

Narayanan exhorted the student community to further build upon their experience and knowledge gained from the event, so as to develop tangible and deployable robotic solutions.

The competition, which was conducted under the aegis of MCEME in association with Bharat Forge Ltd, witnessed widespread participation from a large number of colleges at Hyderabad wherein more than 25 teams displayed their technical prowess in the form of a variety of Robots with potential applications in myriad spheres.

( With inputs from ANI )

