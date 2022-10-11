Telangana govt's free rice scheme benefits poor

A free rice scheme, started by the Telangana government under which 10 kg of rice is distributed per person free of cost to eligible cardholders, is benefitting the poor of the state.

The state government has been providing rice for the past three years to the people for free in the state.

A long queue of beneficiaries was seen outside the ration shop to collect rice. The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude towards CM K Chandrashekar Rao and lauded the move.

Ratan Singh, one of the beneficiaries said that the KCR government is giving free rice and people are happy with the move of the state government.

"We get around 200 to 300 quintals of rice. People are pleased," he said.

Another beneficiary, Pinky said that her family is getting free rice for three years now.

"I thank CM KCR. I am a window and free rice is very helpful. We get around 40 kg of rice," she said.

Sultana Begum said that her family is getting free rice since KCR has come to power.

"If this continues we will be very grateful to KCR. We get the ration on time. Earlier we used to get 6 kgs of rice but now we are getting 10 kgs," she said.

Syed Mustafa, another beneficiary of the scheme lauded the move of the government.

"We have been getting free rice for three years now. CM KCR is doing good work. We are also getting fine rice," he said.

Meanwhile, with an aim to ensure that no one in Telangana sleeps hungry, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government has been running a '6 kg fine rice' scheme and the beneficiaries stand testimony to the achieved mission.

A beneficiary of the scheme said that adequate quantity of rice is being distributed under the scheme since TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao came to power.

Rice is supplied through the Public Distribution System (PDS) to every member in the eligible families in the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

