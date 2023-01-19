Telangana: Hunter killed as gun goes off accidentally

Hyderabad, Jan 19 A man who had gone into forests for hunting died when a country-made firearm he was carrying went off accidentally in Telangana's Nizamabad district.

The incident occurred in the Srikonda forest area of the district in the early hours of Thursday.

According to police, three people had gone into the forest to hunt wild animals. They had climbed a tree and were waiting for the hunt. When one of them was getting down from the tree, the gun he was carrying went off accidentally. The bullet pierced through his chest killing him on the spot.

The deceased was identified as Banot Raoji of Somaripeta village of Machareddy mandal of Kamareddy district. Two other persons accompanying him informed the family about the incident.

Police have registered a case and took up further investigation.

A police officer said search was on for the two men who were absconding.

