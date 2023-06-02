"Telangana is blessed with remarkable cultural heritage": JP Nadda on States Formation Day

New Delhi [India], June 2 : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Friday greeted the people of Telangana on the state's formation day and said that the state is blessed with a remarkable cultural heritage.

"Greetings to the people of Telangana on their State Formation Day. Telangana is blessed with a remarkable cultural heritage and impeccable traditions of craftsmanship carried on by its people for generations. I pray for the good health and prosperity of the people of Telangana," Nadda said in a tweet.

Earlier today, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi both extended greetings to the people of Telangana on the occasion of the 10th Telangana Formation Day on Friday.

"On the Formation Day of Telangana, my greetings to the people of this wonderful state. The skills of its people and the richness of its culture are greatly admired. I pray for the well-being and prosperity of Telangana," PM Modi tweeted.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday wished the people of Telangana a "bright and prosperous future" on the occasion of the state's formation day.

"Warm greetings on the statehood day of Telangana! The state is renowned for its rich heritage, vibrant culture and thriving industries. Over the years, people from Telangana have excelled in various fields and contributed immensely to the growth of Bharat. May the state continue to prosper and touch new heights of glory," the Vice President tweeted.

Telangana was formed out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014. The long journey to a separate State began in 1952 and culminated on June 2, 2014, when K Chandrasekhar Rao took oath as the first Chief Minister of the new State.

