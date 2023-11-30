Telangana: KCR casts vote in Chintamadaka village

Hyderabad, Nov 30 Telangana Chief Minister and BRS President K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday cast his vote in Chintamadaka village in his native Siddipet district in Telangana.

Accompanied by his wife Shobha Rao, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Chief participated in the polling process at a booth in the village.

He wished the voters with folded hands before returning from the polling booth.

Chintamadaka village is a part of Siddipet constituency, where his nephew and cabinet minister T. Harish Rao is seeking re-election.

KCR is seeking re-election from Gajwel constituency in the same district. He is also contesting from Kamareddy constituency.

BRS is confident of retaining power and KCR setting a record as the chief minister in south India to score a hat-trick.

In the 2018 elections, TRS (now BRS) won 88 seats in the 119-member Assembly.

