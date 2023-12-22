Telangana: Major Fire breaks out in Rajendra Nagar Factory, No casualties are reported

A sever fire broke out in the factory in Rajendra Nagar, Telangana on Thursday. The local fire department alerted, and their team is actively working at the site to control the flames. The fire is reported to be intense, with flames rising prominently. The cause of the fire is not yet known, and both the fire department and local police are present at the scene, coordinating efforts to manage the situation and investigate the root cause of the fire. as of now no casualties are reported.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: Police and locals come to the rescue as fire breaks out in an apartment in Panjagutta police station limits. Firefighters are on the spot. Five people have been saved. No casualties were reported. pic.twitter.com/uiL2TzejgC — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2023

Earlier, car accident was reported in Telangana's Hanamkonda district, claiming the lives of four people and leaving three others injured. The tragic event occurred in the Elkaturthy mandal of the district when a lorry traveling in the opposite direction collided with the victims' car. The force of the impact resulted in the instantaneous death of four occupants in the vehicle. The deceased individuals, whose ages ranged from 16 to 72, were part of two families from Eturnagaram, as confirmed by the local authorities.