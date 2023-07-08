Telangana: PM Modi offers prayers at Bhadrakali Temple in Warangal

Warangal (Telangana) [India], July 8 : Ahead of laying the foundation stone for various development projects worth Rs 6,100 crore in Telangana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered prayers at Bhadrakali temple in Warangal district.

He is also scheduled to address a public meeting in the district.

"Leaving for Warangal to attend a programme where we will inaugurate or lay the foundation stone for development works worth over Rs 6100 crores. These works cover different sectors ranging from highways to railways. They will benefit the people of Telangana," PM Modi said in a tweet on Saturday morning before leaving for Warangal.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is most likely to skip Prime Minister Narendra Modi's program.

From Warangal, PM Modi will travel to Bikaner in Rajasthan, to dedicate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth over Rs 24,300 crore, a PMO statement earlier informed.

The statement further added that PM will dedicate to the nation a six-lane greenfield expressway section of the Amritsar - Jamnagar Economic Corridor and phase-I of the Inter-State Transmission Line for Green Energy Corridor.

The statement further added that the PM will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Bikaner Railway station.

PM Narendra Modi is on a tour of four states including Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and Rajasthan from July 7 to 8.

Except for Uttar Pradesh, all the states are going to polls later this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor