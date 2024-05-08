Telangana: PM Modi Offers Prayers at Rajarajeshwara Swamy Temple in Vemulawada (Watch)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in religious rituals at the Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada, located approximately 150 km away from the city, on Wednesday. The temple priests performed traditional tilak rituals on Modi's forehead and bestowed Vedic blessings upon him.

Watch:

#WATCH | Telangana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Devasthanam in Vemulawada, Karimnagar district. pic.twitter.com/Jcm0uvVlLg — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2024

Modi's itinerary for the day includes addressing two distinct election rallies in Vemulawada and Warangal.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to participate in a rally in Annamayya district, followed by a roadshow in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. The Prime Minister spent Tuesday night at the Raj Bhavan in the city.