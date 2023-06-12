Telangana: Police raids illegal ice cream manufacturing unit in Hyderabad, owner arrested

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 12 : LB Nagar Special Operation Team (SOT) conducted a raid on an illegal ice cream manufacturing unit under Saroornagar PS limits and arrested its owner, police said on Monday.

According to police, the manufacturing unit was working without a valid license and the materials from the unit have been seized.

Inspector, SOT, LB Nagar, Sudhakar said, "There is a manufacturing unit named 'Ice cube Ice cream manufacturing unit' at Kodandaram Nagar, Dilsukhnagar in Sarrornagar PS limits. It is running without any valid licence and has an unhygienic environment condition."

"We found expired materials like ice cream flavours and others during a raid. We have arrested an accused named Bikshapati who is running the unit and seized all the materials. They have been selling the products by putting the names of different companies. The unit has been started this season. A case has been registered at Saroornagar Police Station. Further investigation is going on," Inspector Sudhakar added.

