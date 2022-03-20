Telangana: Section 144 imposed in Nizamabad after tension over installation of Shivaji statue
By ANI | Published: March 20, 2022 06:32 PM2022-03-20T18:32:12+5:302022-03-20T18:40:18+5:30
Tension prevailed in Bodhan Town in Nizamabad district over the installation of a Shivaji statue on Saturday night and section 144 has been imposed in the area.
The Commissioner of Police, Nizamabad, K R Nagaraju stated, "There is a process that has to be followed and permission from the Collector has to be taken."
Nagaraju added, "The Shivaji statue was brought in the night due to which a commotion was created. Various groups came out on roads saying that their sentiments have been hurt and started pelting stones."
"In retaliation, we had to take refuge of lathi-charge and section 144 has been imposed," he added.
Police constables have been hurt in the incident and cases will be registered against the accused in the matter.
