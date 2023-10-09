Telangana set to witness resurgence of Congress

New Delhi, Oct 9 The Congress is emerging as the frontrunner in Telangana Assembly elections scheduled on November 30, as per the ABP-CVoter Opinion Poll.

In the 119-member Telangana Assembly, the projected range of seats for the Congress is 48-60, while it is 43-55 for the ruling BRS.

If the Congress cracks the upper end of the range, it can attain simple majority, otherwise it will be a hung Assembly.

The Congress is projected to get 54 seats, a massive gain of 35 seats from its 2018 tally. The BRS is projected to get 49 seats, sharply down from its previous tally of 88.

There is a huge swing in favour of the Congress with a projected vote share of 38.8 per cent, a gain of 10.5 per cent. The BRS is losing vote share by 9.4 per cent to reach 37.5 per cent, as per the opinion poll.

The BJP is gaining vote share to the tune of 9.3 per cent at 16.3 per cent. The party is projected to get eight seats in Telangana, up seven from its previous tally.

The Election Commission on Monday announced the Assembly poll schedule for five states.

The elections start on November 7 in Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. Chhattisgarh will go to the polls in two phases – on November 7 and 17. Polling in Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 17, while Rajasthan and Telangana will go to polls on November 23 and 30, respectively. Counting for all states will take place on December 3.

