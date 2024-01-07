Telangana: Seven Workers Injured After Under-Construction Church Collapses in Sangareddy

At least seven workers were seriously injured when an under-construction church collapsed in the Sangareddy district of Telangana on Sunday, January 7, according to news agency PTI.

The incident occurred while the construction workers were laying the concrete roof slab of the religious building, and suddenly, the slab collapsed, resulting in the labourers suffering grievous injuries.

Visuals From the Site:

Video | Seven injured after an under-construction Church collapsed in Telangana’s Sangareddy earlier today. pic.twitter.com/qeMhBtAE1t — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 7, 2024

The injured victims have been rushed to Sangareddy government hospital for treatment. Four other workers were trapped under the debris of the church site. On receiving information about the incident, police and rescue teams rushed to the spot immediately, and the rescue operation was underway.