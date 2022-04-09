Telangana: Six injured in bus accident

Six persons were injured after a bus met with an accident in Nalgonda, Telangana on Saturday. The bus was reportedly heading towards Bapatla when the incident happened.

"At about 03.30 hours one Orange Travels Bus bearing Number AP16 TJ 4953 was coming from Hyderabad (kukatpally) towards Bapatla with 28 passengers when the bus reached opposite to Vaidhai Town Ship, Miryalguda bus driver D.Ezekiel Raja R/o Chennai drove his vehicle in a rash and negligent manner with high speed and bus fell and turned," said Superintendent of police Nalgonda, Rema Rajeshwari.

On getting the information, the local police reached the accident site and shifted the injured to the hospital.

Further investigation is on.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor