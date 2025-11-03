Telangana Tragedy: 60-Year-Old ASI Dies After Getting Hit By Tanker, Incident Caught on Camera

In an tragic accident an assistant sub-inspector died, after getting hit by water tanker, disturbing video of this incident has surfaced on social media. This accident took place in elangana’s Medchal district of Telangana on November 1, 2025. Deceased has been identified as 60-YEAR-OLD Devising H.

Accident took place when a police personnel were conducting a parade in PSR Gardens in the district. In the CCTV footage it can be seen that Devisingh standing outside the area where the parade was being held when the water tanker took a right turn. The tanker driver failed to notice a police officer standing at the roadside and ran him over.

Following the incident, officers who were parading rushed to the scene. The driver exited the tanker and ran towards the officer, who reportedly died on the spot.Devisingh of Basheerabad police station missed the parade due to health reasons, according to Telugu Scribe. A case has been registered against a water tanker driver.