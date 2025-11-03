Jaipur Accident: 10 Killed As Speeding Dumper-Truck Rams Several Vehicles on Sikar Road (Watch Video)

At least 10 people were killed and several others were injured in a tragic accident that occurred on Monday morning, November 3, in Rajasthan Jaipur after a dumper truck went out of control and crushed several vehicles on Sikar Road. The speeding dumper truck created chaos in the Harmada area, ramming into several vehicles. During the incident, the dumper overturned on a car, killing five people inside.

So far, ten people, including a child, have lost their lives. Following the accident, residents staged a protest at the scene, shouting slogans against the administration and accusing the traffic department of negligence.

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan | A trolley overtuned in Loha Mandi under Harmada Police Station area. 10 casualties reported so far. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/WQ244PB6bk — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2025

After receiving the information, police and rescue teams rushed to the spot and began relief and rescue operations. A massive traffic jam was reported on the Sikar highway, and efforts are underway to clear the debris. The seriously injured have been admitted to Sawai Mansingh Hospital and other nearby hospitals.

Surinder, also eye witness, who was driving one of the cars hit by the dumber in the Harmada PS area accident said that the driver was drunk and driving at the high speed from Loha Mandi side.

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan | Surinder, who was driving one of the cars hit by the trolley in the Harmada PS area accident, says, "The truck was coming from the Loha Mandi side. The truck was at full speed, the driver was completely drunk, and trampled everyone in its path. My car… https://t.co/teM60wZKr2pic.twitter.com/frgYY3H2eB — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2025

"The truck was at full speed, the driver was completely drunk, and trampled everyone in its path. My car was parked and I was inside the car," he added.

The accident took place on Loha Mandi Road when the high-speed dumper was heading towards Sikar Road. Eyewitnesses claimed the driver was drunk and speeding at over 100 km per hour, crushing vehicles and pedestrians along the way. For about half a kilometre, the dumper hit multiple cars and bikes before finally overturning on a car, trapping five people inside.