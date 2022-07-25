Telangana TS LAWCET 2022 answer key to release tomorrow

Osmania University, Hyderabad is going to release the Telangana Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2022 answer key on July 26. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Students can raise objections against the TS LAWCET answer key between July 26 and July 28, 2022. According to the officials, the results will be announced in the first week of August.



Know how to download the answer key

Go to the official website -- lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads "TS LAWCET 2022 Preliminary Key"

Enter log-in details and submit.

The answer key will appear on your screen.

Download the answer key and take a printout for future reference.

To qualify for the test students will be required minimum passing marks which are 42 out of 120 marks (35 percent).

