Telangana woman attacked for rejecting marriage proposal

A young man on Friday attacked a woman in Telangana's Hanumakomda for allegedly rejecting his marriage proposal, said police.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment and is under observation.

According to Warangal Commissioner of police Tarun Joshi, the boy and the girl were in an affair and when asked for a marriage proposal she allegedly rejected his proposal. "The girl belongs to the town area while the boy is from rural. The girl's relative stayed in the rural area and the girl used to visit the area. They developed acquaintances from there."

The police said that the boy was Muslim while the girl was Hindu.

"The victim has completed her MCA. On coming to know that the woman had come to Hanamkond, he reached her house on Friday morning. She was alone at home. Taking advantage of this, he injured her with a sharp weapon on her neck", added the CP.

However, the police have launched a search operation for the accused and a case has been registered under section 307.

( With inputs from ANI )

