Telangana youth kills couple for rejecting marriage proposal

Hyderabad, July 11 A couple was hacked to death by a youth in Telangana’s Warangal district on Thursday for refusing his proposal to marry their daughter.

The shocking crime was reported from Padaharu Chinthala Thanda in Chennaraopet mandal of Warangal.

Mekala Banny alias Nagaraju attacked Bonutu Shiva, 48, and Bonutu Suguna, 42, in front of their house with a sharp-edged weapon, killing them on the spot.

The couple’s daughter Deepika and son Madan Lal were injured when the youth attacked them with the same weapon before fleeing. They were admitted to a hospital in Warangal.

The accused wanted to marry the couple’s daughter whom he loved. However, his marriage proposal was turned down by her parents.

In January, the couple had also approached the police as he was allegedly stalking their daughter. Police had let off the accused with a warning.

Banny nursed a grudge against the couple and was waiting for an opportunity to attack them. He was enraged after learning that the girl’s parents were looking for an alliance. On Thursday, he attacked them in front of their house.

The accused, who hailed from the nearby Gundemga village, escaped after the attack.

Tension gripped Thanda after the double murder. Police personnel rushed there to prevent any violence. A police official said they had formed teams to track down the accused.

