Telangana's Yadadri Temple showcases fusion of Dravidian, Kakatiyan architecture on black granite

Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana, set for inauguration on Monday, is entirely constructed by using black granite stone, called "Krushna Sila", sourced from Gurujapally in Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh.

The religious masterpiece has been constructed with 2,50,000 tonne black granite.

The temple, which stands tall with its fine blend of architecture and elegant grandeur, is the fusion of both Dravidian and Kakatiyan styles of temple construction.

The main attraction of the temple is 'Prahlada Charithra', the sculptural representation of the story of 'Bhaktha Prahlada' from birth to the killing of Hiranyakashyapa. The 'Prahlada Charithra' is constructed with gold.

It also has a sculptural representation of Lord Narasimha breaking out of a pillar to kill Hiranyakashyapa, followed by tearing apart the chest of the demon king.

The devotees can see the sculptures of Anjaneya Swamy, Narasimha Swamy and Yada Maharshi who had performed penance at this temple, and Sri Ramanujacharya can be seen on the walls, in addition to the sculptures of how Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy emerged as a Swayambhu in Yadagirigutta. There is also an 'Addala Mandapa', where every night Lord Lakshmi Narasimha would be put on a swing.

The seven 'gopurams' of the temple are unique because from the bottom to the top, they are made entirely of stone. The Maharaja Gopuram which lies on the western entrance is 83 feet tall and is made of 13,000 tonnes of black granite, which took over two years to be constructed.

There is a proper concrete shed built to park the 'Ratham', and there is also a 'Golla Mandapa' built outside the temple, apart from 'Praakara mandapa' and others.

A temple for Lord Shiva has also been constructed on the hillock.

The devotees can also see the 'first Praakara' around the temple as they head out of the main temple, where 58 Yalli pillars have been set together. These pillars are sculptures of Lord Narasimha with the face of a lion and the body of a horse supported by an elephant. Each of these pillars has been carved out of a single black granite stone.

The 'garbhalaya' door of the temple is 11 feet high, with a golden Nava Narasimha Swami design. It leads devotees to the sanctum santorum.

The temple has statues of the 12 Alwars representing the Kakatiyan style of architecture, which is installed around the Mukha Mandapa leading to the sanctum sanctorum, which is located 18 feet below the ground.

The temple is quite spacious as it can accommodate 10,000 devotees at a time. A waterbody has been filled where devotees can take a holy bath.

The reconstruction and development of the temple cost Rs 1,280 crore in the past five-and-a-half years. More than 2,000 sculptors and thousands of labourers have been engaged in the reconstruction work, which is still under progress.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is likely to attend the inauguration ceremony of the revamped Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple on Monday, said sources.

( With inputs from ANI )

