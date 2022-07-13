Telugu channel scribe washed away in Telangana

Hyderabad, July 13 A journalist working for a Telugu news channel went missing after the car in which he was travelling along with his colleague was washed away in flood waters in Telangana's Jagtial district.

Zameeruddin, a journalist of NTV, along with his friend was returning to Jagtial after covering rescue of nine labourers stuck in Godavari flood waters by NDRF personnel at Bornapalli.

Police said the car in which the duo were travelling was swept away by swirling water between Ramojipet and Bhupatipur villages in Raikal mandal late Tuesday.

The incident occurred when they tried to cross a flooded bridge over a stream. The vehicle fell off the road and was swept away in the flood water.

While Lateef escaped by catching hold of a tree, Zameer went missing. Rescue teams launched a search for the missing scribe but he remained untraced till Wednesday afternoon.

The local officials were using the service of expert swimmers for the search operation.

Officials said flood intensity was hampering the search operation. Rescue teams traced the car and were trying to pull it out with the help of a crane.

Lateef said he opened the car door but washed away in the flood current till he managed to catch hold of a tree. He was not sure if Zameer managed to come out or was stuck in the vehicle.

