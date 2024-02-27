Temple woman accused of swindling funds in Mathura

Mathura (UP), Feb 27 The Mahant of the Thakur Radha Madhav Divya Desh, also known as Rangji temple, has lodged a complaint with the police that a woman allegedly misappropriated Rs 88 lakh of emergency fund.

An FIR on the matter was lodged in Vrindavan Kotwali on Monday.

The accused woman is associated with the temple trust.

Mahant of the temple, Swami Anantacharya, said in his complaint that he had made, Damayanti Ben Patel, the in-charge of the Krishna Bhakti Prachar Sangh linked to the temple located in Chaitanya Vihar, Vrindavan.

All decisions regarding the Sangh were taken by Patel, he said in the FIR.

Anantacharya has now accused the woman of defrauding him of Rs 88 lakh, which were deposited in a fixed deposit account in his and Patel’s name. She withdrew money from the account without informing him, the Mahant has alleged.

Inspector in-charge of Vrindavan Kotwali, Anand Kumar Shahi, said that when asked to come to the temple to discuss the matter, the woman did not appear.

The police said a probe on the matter is underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor