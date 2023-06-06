Ten-member CBI team visits site of train accident in Odisha's Balasore

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 6 : A 10-member CBI team reached the site of train accident in Odisha's Balasore on Tuesday as part of its investigations into the tragedy that took place on June 2 and resulted in death of 275 people.

The CBI is probing the accident that involved two passenger and a goods train.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said on Sunday said that the Railway Board had recommended a CBI probe into the tragic accident.

The minister had also said that the accident occurred due to a "change in electronic interlocking".

Electronic interlocking is an arrangement of signal apparatus that facilitates safe movement of a train through an arrangement of tracks.

The aim of this system is that no train gets the signal to proceed unless the route is safe.

The Railways is also conducting a probe into the accident.

The three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods trains on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in the Balasore district.

