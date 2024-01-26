Tension deepens between Nitish, Tejashwi amid new govt rumours

Patna, Jan 26 Tensions between Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav have deepened which was visible during the Republic Day function at Gandhi Maidan.

The two leaders were sitting some distance away from each other while the chair of Deputy Chief Minister was placed at least five feet away from the Chief Minister. They even did not interact with each other during the function.

Generally, both the leaders sit together during the official functions and frequently interact with each other.

Tejashwi also did not attend the High-Tea party at Raj Bhawan and changed his programme at the last minute while the Chief Minister along with Building Construction Minister Ashok Choudhary and Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary attended the function.

At the Raj Bhavan, a chair was placed for the Deputy Chief Minister next to the Chief Minister but Ashok Chaudhary removed the name plate and sat next to the Chief Minister during the function.

Bihar Chief Minister is likely to form the new government next week with support of BJP by ditching his alliance partners RJD and others of Mahagathbandhan once again.

Sources said that the final round of talk is currently underway between JD-U and BJP and are likely to be finalised by next week.

“The next Bihar government is likely to be an alliance of JD-U, BJP and Hindustani Awam Morcha Secular (HAMS) alliance,” sources said.

JD-U has 45 MLAs, BJP has 76 and HAMS has 4 MLAs putting them at 125. Bihar Vidhan Sabha has 243 seats while 122 MLAs are required to form the government.

