Tension in Bareilly as cleric who gave call for protest on Gyanvapi issue detained

Bareilly (UP), Feb 9 Thousands of followers of Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief Tauqeer Raza Khan took to the streets on Friday after the Islamic cleric was detained by the police for giving a 'jail bharo' call over Gyanvapi case.

Stone pelting was reported in the Shahmat Ganj area in which one person was injured, the police said.

The district magistrate said the police are investigating the matter and an FIR will be lodged.

Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan had given a 'jail bharo andolan' call, asking his supporters to follow him in offering their arrest to police.

He gave the call in protest against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's statement in the Assembly that Muslims should wilfully give up their claim on Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi and Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura.

Thousands of Raza Khan's supporters took to the streets after Friday namaz.

Around 1,000 police personnel were on the ground to maintain the law-and-order situation.

Six Additional Superintendents of Police and 12 Circle Officers are on the ground to control the situation.

