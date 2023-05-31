Terror conspiracy case: NIA conducts raids at three locations in Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 31 : The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday conducted raids at three locations in the Kashmir valley in the residential premises of hybrid terrorists and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) linked with the newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of several proscribed Pakistan-backed terror outfits, such as Laskhar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr and Al-Qaeda.

A total of 51 locations have been searched in recent days in connection with the terror conspiracy case, which was registered suo moto by the NIA on June 21, 2022.

The case relates to the hatching of a conspiracy, both physical and in cyberspace, and plans by the proscribed terrorist organisations to unleash violent terrorist attacks in J&K with sticky bombs, IEDs and small arms.

Further details concerning the raids are awaited.

